Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, January 18th. Banco Sabadell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BNDSY stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

