Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $56,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.