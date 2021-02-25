B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

