B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

