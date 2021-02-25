Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) Director Sells C$24,000.00 in Stock

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) Director Paul Stuart Reynolds sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,375 shares in the company, valued at C$17,500.

AAZ opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. Azincourt Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

