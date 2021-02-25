Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells $86,747.46 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mosich Nick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00.

Shares of AX opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $48.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

