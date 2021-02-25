Axar Capital Management L.P. Has $218.58 Million Position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305,369 shares during the period. StoneMor accounts for 99.7% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of StoneMor worth $218,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneMor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STON opened at $2.32 on Thursday. StoneMor Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

