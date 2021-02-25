Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Avista stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

