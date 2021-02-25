Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

MSFT stock opened at $234.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.