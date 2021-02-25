Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. Avangrid also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

