Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.