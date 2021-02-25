Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

AVACF opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

