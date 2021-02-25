Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,942 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

