Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $147.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

