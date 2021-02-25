Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 700 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

TTD stock opened at $773.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $818.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 267.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

