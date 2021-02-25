Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,555 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

