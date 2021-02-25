Augur Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $26.40 or 0.00052185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $290.37 million and $34.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.00737101 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060532 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

