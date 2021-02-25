ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$763,567.88 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

Stewart Mccuaig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

