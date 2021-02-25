AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $48,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in AtriCure by 105.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AtriCure by 29.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

