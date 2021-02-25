Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 9%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 6,396,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 33,055,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

