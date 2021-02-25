Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AY stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 1,074,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

