ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 12.3%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $1.74. 64,906,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 957% from the average session volume of 6,139,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get ATIF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.