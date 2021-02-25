ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 12.3%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $1.74. 64,906,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 957% from the average session volume of 6,139,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

