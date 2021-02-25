Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 716,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 482,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.