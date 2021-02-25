ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Up 13.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.06. 235,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,857,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.