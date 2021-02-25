Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Asure Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASUR stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

