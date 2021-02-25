Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) vs. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Critical Analysis

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Illumina 3 8 7 0 2.22

Illumina has a consensus price target of $365.32, indicating a potential downside of 20.76%. Given Illumina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Illumina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 105.51 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Illumina $3.54 billion 18.99 $1.00 billion $6.57 70.18

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Volatility & Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60% Illumina 19.70% 15.93% 10.09%

Summary

Illumina beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in certain markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Illumina, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to create a kit-based version of the myChoice companion diagnostic test for international markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

