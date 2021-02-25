Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,484.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,484 ($32.45) and last traded at GBX 2,456.85 ($32.10), with a volume of 103379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,437 ($31.84).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,426.50 ($31.70).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,256.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.25. The company has a market cap of £19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total transaction of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,958,153.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.