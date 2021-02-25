Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Philip B. Flynn Sells 139,747 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

