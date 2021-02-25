Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Philip B. Flynn Sells 139,747 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29.
NYSE:ASB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.