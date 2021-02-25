Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.06 ($17.72).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

