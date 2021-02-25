ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,666 ($74.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,084.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,846.40.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.