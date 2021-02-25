Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

ABG stock opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $34,115,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

