Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong World reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Lower volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments owing to COVID-induced lower market demand have been hurting the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 19,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

