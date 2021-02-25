Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 44,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,792. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

