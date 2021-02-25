Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 658,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,177. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

