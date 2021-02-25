Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.68 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 5,886.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 69,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.