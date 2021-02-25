Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3,731.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 884,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,697. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

