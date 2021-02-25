Arizona State Retirement System Sells 436 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,710 shares of company stock worth $568,674. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

