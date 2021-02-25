Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,986 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.