Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,084 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

