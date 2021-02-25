Arizona State Retirement System Has $201,000 Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

