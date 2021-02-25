Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

PEIX stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.