Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

