Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.12.
About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
