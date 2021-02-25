Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,651. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

