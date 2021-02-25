Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $43.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $325,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

