Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

