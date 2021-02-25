Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.99

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 47425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$462.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$51,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,725.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

