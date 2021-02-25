Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $23.72. 191,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 136,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Specifically, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $686,358 in the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $604.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.