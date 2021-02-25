Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Acquires $148,590.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $604.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

