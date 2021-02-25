Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.81. 129,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 108,767 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 43.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 56.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

